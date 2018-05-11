Ira Kaplan: Five Songs I Love Right Now
The Yo La Tengo singer on five songs he loves, from the Afro Blues Quintet to Gastr Del Sol
More News
The Yo La Tengo singer-guitarist, whose band just released its 15th studio album, There's a Riot Going On, is digging a diverse group of tunes at the moment. “They aren’t really by acts that get mentioned in Rolling Stone much,” says Kaplan.
(Yo La Tengo are currently on tour in Europe; they'll return to the U.S. for some West Coast dates later this month.)