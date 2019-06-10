Watch Taron Egerton and Elton John Surprise Fans With ‘Your Song’

Rocketman star Taron Egerton joined Elton John onstage in Hove, U.K. during John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour to perform a duet of “Your Song.” Wearing a rainbow tee-shirt, Egerton stood front and center to sing the classic tune as John joined on piano and vocals. The performance is the first time anyone has made a guest appearance during John’s tour, which kicked off last September.

After the show, John wrote on Twitter, “Taron Egerton, thank you for joining me onstage tonight. We’ve shared so many moments during the filming and release of Rocketman and singing ‘Your Song’ with you this evening is another I’ll always cherish.”

Egerton, who plays John in Dexter Fletcher’s film, also recently performed with John during an afterparty for the Rocketman premiere at Cannes, offering a rendition of “Rocket Man.” Rocketman, which also stars Jamie Bell, Richard Madden and Bryce Dallas Howard, premiered at the French film festival and is now in theaters. The soundtrack, Rocketman (Music From The Motion Picture), is also out now.