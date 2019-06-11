Watch Jonas Brothers Perform ‘Sucker’ With Classroom Instruments on ‘Fallon’

The Jonas Brothers brought a new vibe to “Sucker” by performing the single with classroom instruments on The Tonight Show. Joined by The Roots and Jimmy Fallon, the trio grabbed a clapper (Nick), a triangle (Kevin) and a banana shaker (Joe).

In the clip, Nick takes on vocal lead as Fallon snaps on a Casio keyboard and taps out the beat on a wood block. Some post-production effects come into play as the performance amps up, giving the segment a music video effect. Fallon and The Roots back up the Jonas Brothers on vocals as the chorus emerges.

“Sucker” comes off the Jonas Brothers’ recent album Happiness Begins, the band’s first release in a decade. Earlier this year Kevin revealed the album by writing on Instagram, “After seven years of not working together living life and finding ourselves in our own paths we came back to give you our journey in album form. I’m so excited for you to hear Happiness Begins out June 7th. I have to say out of all the albums we have done together I’m the most proud of this one. I wish I could hand it to you now but you will just have to wait a little bit longer.”

The band will also release a memoir, Blood, November 12th via Feiwel and Friends, an imprint of the publishing house Macmillan. The book was co-written by the band members alongside Neil Strauss and will chronicle Jonas Brothers’ swift rise from Disney idols to genuine pop stars, as well as their break-up in 2013.