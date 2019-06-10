Watch Celine Dion Debut ‘Flying On My Own’ in Las Vegas

Celine Dion closed out her Las Vegas residency by premiering a new single, “Flying On My Own.” The singer wrapped a 16-year run at Caesars Palace’s The Colosseum on June 8th before heading out on a world tour and preparing to release her next album, Courage, in November.

“I am very excited and I am a little bit emotional at the same time,” Dion told the audience, according to People. “This is our final show in this beautiful Colosseum in Las Vegas. There are lots of wonderful memories, you know, but it’s kind of strange at the same time, because when they started to put it together I was here and it was like, ‘I don’t know.’ Then I must have misunderstood something because I thought I was going to be here for three months or something like this, and here we are 16 years later. Maybe we have saved the best for last.”

Before performing “Flying On My Own,” the singer said, “I have been waiting for a long, long time for… It’s my brand new song. I have to admit that my knees are shaking right now, I’m very nervous.”

Dion will release Courage, her 27th album, in November via Sony Music. Her Courage World Tour kicks off September 18th at the Videotron Centre in Quebec City. She will also perform in London on July 5th as part of British Summer Time concert series in Hyde Park. Tickets for the first half of the Courage World Tour are currently on sale.