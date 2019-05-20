Rolling Stone
Back to Post

Thumbnails

1 of - Show All Thumbnails
From left: Dave Stewart, Executive Producer of NBC’s ‘Songland’; Shane McAnally, Ester Dean, Ryan Tedder, Audrey Morrissey, Executive Producer of NBC’s ‘Songland’.
Able Heart and Ester Dean at the premiere of NBC’s new series Songland.  The series will premiere on May 28th.
Able Heart poses during NBC’s ‘Songland’ premiere at the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood.
Ester Dean and Josh Wood share a moment before the performances begin.
Ester Dean, Ryan Tedder, Will.I.Am and Audrey Morrissey at NBC’s ‘Songland’ premiere.
Able Heart, RAFFERTY, Josh Wood, Shane McAnally, Ryan Tedder, Dave Stewart, Rynn, Brigetta, Charisma, Ester Dean, MACI, Afika, Daniel Feels, Jacobi.e and more gather for a group shot.
TVTE and Ester Dean take in the magic of the evening at the after party.
Dave Stewart, Ryan Tedder, Ester Dean and Shane McAnally share the stage to discuss the importance of songwriting in the music industry and the people behind the hits.
Close thumbnails

New Series ‘Songland’ Premiere Event: Photos

Cheesin’

From left: Dave Stewart, Executive Producer of NBC’s ‘Songland’; Shane McAnally, Ester Dean, Ryan Tedder, Audrey Morrissey, Executive Producer of NBC’s ‘Songland’.

Chris Haston/NBC

Snapshot

Able Heart and Ester Dean at the premiere of NBC’s new series Songland.  The series will premiere on May 28th.

Chris Haston/NBC

Views

Able Heart poses during NBC’s ‘Songland’ premiere at the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood.

Chris Haston/NBC

Upfront

Ester Dean and Josh Wood share a moment before the performances begin.

Chris Haston/NBC

Good Company

Ester Dean, Ryan Tedder, Will.I.Am and Audrey Morrissey at NBC’s ‘Songland’ premiere.

Chris Haston/NBC

Camera Ready

Able Heart, RAFFERTY, Josh Wood, Shane McAnally, Ryan Tedder, Dave Stewart, Rynn, Brigetta, Charisma, Ester Dean, MACI, Afika, Daniel Feels, Jacobi.e and more gather for a group shot.

Chris Haston/NBC

Ladies’ Night

TVTE and Ester Dean take in the magic of the evening at the after party.

Chris Haston/NBC

Jam Session

Dave Stewart, Ryan Tedder, Ester Dean and Shane McAnally share the stage to discuss the importance of songwriting in the music industry and the people behind the hits.

Chris Haston/NBC

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.