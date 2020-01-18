See Zoe Kravitz Navigate Modern Love in New ‘High Fidelity’ Trailer

Ahead of its Valentine’s Day premiere, Hulu has shared the latest trailer for High Fidelity, a remake of the 1995 novel and 2000 John Cusack-starring adaptation with Zoë Kravitz in the main role. The new preview is soundtracked by David Bowie’s classic “Modern Love.”

Like its big screen predecessor, the Hulu series finds Kravitz’s Desert Island list-making record store owner embarking on a “vision quest” into her past to “sort some shit out,” or in this case tracking down her five most significant others and finding out what went wrong.

“A departure from Nick Hornby’s 1995 novel and beloved 2000 film, Hulu’s High Fidelity centers on Rob (Zoë Kravitz, who also serves as an executive producer), a female record store owner in the rapidly gentrified neighborhood of Crown Heights, Brooklyn who revisits past relationships through music and pop culture, while trying to get over her one true love,” Hulu said of the series.

Kravitz’s real-life mother Lisa Bonet portrayed one of Cusack’s five former lovers in the 2000 version of the book.

The actress will next go from lovelorn Brooklyn record store owner to iconic Batman villain after being cast as the Catwoman in that DC Comics’ latest adaptation, which began production earlier this month. As Kravitz told Ellen this week, training for the role has been grueling. “It’s very physical. I come home just limping every day. It’s actually kind of pathetic,” she said.