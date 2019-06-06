Zoe Kravitz on Recreating Her Mom’s Nude ‘Rolling Stone’ Cover on ‘Colbert’

Zoë Kravitz discussed honoring her mom, actress Lisa Bonet, on the cover of Rolling Stone during an interview with Stephen Colbert on The Late Show Wednesday.

For her November 2018 cover, Kravitz mimicked a nude photo of her mother that appeared in the May 19th, 1988 issue of Rolling Stone (Bonet also appeared on the cover of that issue, though she was naked, save for a t-shirt, in that photo). Coincidentally, Bonet was actually two months pregnant with Kravitz at the time the 1988 photos were taken.

On The Late Show, Colbert showed the two photos side-by-side and asked Kravitz if Bonet knew she was going recreate the pictures. “She did, but I think when she saw it, it was different,” Kravitz said. “It was great to pay homage to her.”

Colbert also asked Kravitz if she took after her equally well-known dad, Lenny Kravitz, and whether or not she played any instruments. “I sing a little bit, I don’t play any instruments,” she said, before joking, “I always say that was my one act of rebellion.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Kravitz spoke about the upcoming season of Big Little Lies, working with Meryl Streep and her reworking of the 2000 movie High Fidelity — in which Bonet also had a starring role. “I know, I need to get my own thing,” Kravitz cracked.