Zoe Kravitz to Star in ‘High Fidelity’ TV Reboot

Zoë Kravitz will star as the lead role in the upcoming TV adaptation of Nick Hornby’s novel, High Fidelity. The series will run for 10 episodes on Disney’s upcoming streaming service, according to Variety.

The show will depart from the 1995 book, which featured a London record storeowner in his mid-30s named Rob Fleming, and recast the lead as a woman. It was previously adapted into a movie set in Chicago that starred John Cusack in 2000 and as a Broadway musical, which relocated the store to Brooklyn, in 2006. Kravitz’s mother, Lisa Bonet, starred opposite Cusack in the film adaptation.

The book tells the story of a music obsessive who obsessively creates Top Five lists with his employees. After his girlfriend leaves him, he attempts to figure out his lack of success at relationships by poring over his “top five” worst breakups.

Kravitz, 29, recently starred in HBO’s Big Little Lies and had roles in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and Mad Max: Fury Road. In addition to starring in High Fidelity, she’s also serving as an executive producer; it will be her first producing credit. The series will be written by Veronica West and Sarah Kucserka, both of whom worked previously on Bull, Ugly Betty and Chicago Fire. Another one of the show’s producers, Scott Rosenberg, co-wrote the Cusack adaptation.

Disney is planning on launching its streaming service in late 2019. It will feature a mix of original content, like High Fidelity, and works from its archives, including Marvel and Lucasfilm.