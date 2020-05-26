Zachary Quinto Returns for Some Soul-Snatching in New ‘NOS4A2’ Trailer

Zachary Quinto returns from the dead and sets out for vengeance in the creepy new trailer for Season Two of NOS4A2, premiering June 21st on AMC.

NOS4A2 is centered around a good-and-evil battle between Vic — a young artist with supernatural abilities played by Ashleigh Cummings — and Quinto’s Richard Manx, an immortal being with a penchant for stealing the souls of young children and depositing them in a kind of limbo called “Christmasland.”

Season Two picks up eight years after the events of Season One, and the trailer notably features Vic’s 8-year-old son, Wayne, asking about Manx after seeing a news report proclaiming the criminal’s death. Those reports of Manx’s demise, however, turn out to be greatly exaggerated, and soon Wayne becomes the focal point of a new battle between Vic and Manx as they’re both forced “to confront the mistakes of their pasts in order to secure a hold on Wayne’s future.”

NOS4A2 is based on Joe Hill’s bestselling novel of the same name. The cast also features Jahkara Smith, Olafur Darri Olafsson, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Virginia Kull, Jonathan Langdon, Ashley Romans, Jason David and Mattea Conforti.