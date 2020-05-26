 Watch the Eerie New Trailer for Season Two of 'NOS4A2' - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1339: Andrew Cuomo Takes Charge
Read Next 'Labyrinth' Sequel Moving Forward With Scott Derrickson Directing Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home TV TV News

Zachary Quinto Returns for Some Soul-Snatching in New ‘NOS4A2’ Trailer

Second season of supernatural thriller set to premiere June 21st on AMC

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All

Zachary Quinto returns from the dead and sets out for vengeance in the creepy new trailer for Season Two of NOS4A2, premiering June 21st on AMC.

NOS4A2 is centered around a good-and-evil battle between Vic — a young artist with supernatural abilities played by Ashleigh Cummings — and Quinto’s Richard Manx, an immortal being with a penchant for stealing the souls of young children and depositing them in a kind of limbo called “Christmasland.”

Season Two picks up eight years after the events of Season One, and the trailer notably features Vic’s 8-year-old son, Wayne, asking about Manx after seeing a news report proclaiming the criminal’s death. Those reports of Manx’s demise, however, turn out to be greatly exaggerated, and soon Wayne becomes the focal point of a new battle between Vic and Manx as they’re both forced “to confront the mistakes of their pasts in order to secure a hold on Wayne’s future.”

NOS4A2 is based on Joe Hill’s bestselling novel of the same name. The cast also features Jahkara Smith, Olafur Darri Olafsson, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Virginia Kull, Jonathan Langdon, Ashley Romans, Jason David and Mattea Conforti.

Popular on Rolling Stone

In This Article: trailers

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1339: Andrew Cuomo Takes Charge
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.