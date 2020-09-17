 'Your Honor': See Trailer for Bryan Cranston's Showtime Crime Drama - Rolling Stone
‘Your Honor’: See First Trailer of Showtime’s Crime Drama With Bryan Cranston

Actor plays New Orleans judge embroiled in fallout from son’s hit-and-run accident in 10-episode limited series

A hit-and-run accident sparks a domino effect of murder and mayhem in the new trailer for Your Honor, a Showtime limited series starring Bryan Cranston.

In the preview, the son of Cranston’s New Orleans judge character is involved in the deadly hit-and-run, with the ensuing coverup of the crime sparking a war between crime families — as well as a battle over the judge’s own morals and ethics.

“The 10-episode series is a legal thriller that rips through all strata of New Orleans society. Bryan Cranston stars as a respected judge whose son Adam is involved in a hit-and-run that leads to a high-stakes game of lies, deceit and impossible choices,” Showtime said of the series.

Your Honor premieres on Showtime in December and marks Cranston’s second substantial TV gig since the end of the similarly morally ambiguous Breaking Bad, following his reoccurring run on Sneaky Pete.

In This Article: Bryan Cranston, Showtime

Newswire

