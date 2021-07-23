 Watch the New Trailer for the Animated Series 'Star Trek: Prodigy' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next BKFC 19 Live Stream: How to Watch Paige VanZant vs. Rachael Ostovich Online
Home TV TV News

Young Alien Adventurers Find the U.S.S. Voyager in New ‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ Teaser

Animated series will premiere on Paramount+ this fall

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All

Paramount+ has released a new teaser for its upcoming animated kids’ series, Star Trek: Prodigy, which is set to premiere on the streaming platform this fall.

The series is set after the events of the late-Nineties TV series, Star Trek: Voyager, and centers around a group of young aliens, who must learn to work together as they navigate the galaxy in search of a better future. As the new teaser shows, the young adventurers embark on their journey after coming across a strange ship — the U.S.S. Voyager. (Per a press release, this is the first Star Trek series where the ship’s crew knows nothing about the vessel they’re commandeering.)

Completing the link between the old live action show and new animated series is Kate Mulgrew, who will reprise her role as Kathryn Janeway, only she’ll appear in Prodigy as a hologram on the Voyager. The cast also features Brett Gray, Ella Purnell, Angus Imrie, Rylee Alazraqui, Dee Bradley Baker and Jason Mantzoukas.

In This Article: Star Trek

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1353: Billie Eilish and the Pursuit of Happiness
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.