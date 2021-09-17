The Couple That Kills Together (Maybe) Stays Together in ‘You’ Season Three Trailer

Creepy chaos comes to the Northern California suburbs in the new trailer for Season Three of You, set to premiere October 15th on Netflix.

The new season finds new parents Joe (Penn Badgley) and Love (Victoria Pedretti) trying to escape their bloody past in Los Angeles by moving to a suburb steeped in the most ridiculous aspects of Silicon Valley culture. Like so many fresh starts, however, this one never seems to really materialize, as Joe quickly winds up obsessed with his neighbor, and Love’s violent impulses grow.

Unsurprisingly, not even a bit of couple’s therapy seems to have any impact, with Joe and Love’s therapist casually assuring them, “Neither one of you is going to kill your spouse. You’re many things, but you are not murderers.”

Along with Badgley and Pedretti, Season Three of You will star Michaela McManus, Dylan Arnold, Tati Gabrielle, Shalita Grant, Travis Van Winkle, Scott Speedman, and Scott Michael Foster. The show is based on the book series of the same name by Caroline Kepnes.