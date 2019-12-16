 Joe Goldberg Finds a New Obsession in 'You' Season 2 Trailer - Rolling Stone
Joe Goldberg Finds a New Obsession in ‘You’ Season 2 Trailer

Stalker thriller gets “gorier and scarier” this time around

There’s a new “creep” in town in the trailer for You Season 2, premiering December 26th on Netflix.

Season 1 left off with protagonist and stalker Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) having a run-in with his long-lost ex-girlfriend Candace (Ambyr Childers), who’s hell-bent on teaching him a lesson. Now on the run in Los Angeles, Joe has found a new obsession in a woman named Love (Victoria Pedretti). Given that his last romance ended in murder, there’s danger lurking around every corner as Joe tries to piece together if this is “the one.”

“At least one scene comes to mind that’s gorier and scarier than anything we had in Season 1,” showrunner Sera Gamble told TV Guide. “You will know it when you see it. Episode 2 of the season has my single favorite shot that I have been a part of in my entire career. My career is full of blood and gore and monsters. It’s also beautifully shot and the director who shot the second episode lavished a lot of love. Joe is forced to do something he really doesn’t want to do.”

You stars Penn Badgley, Victoria Pedretti, Ambyr Childers, James Scully, Carmela Zumbado, Jenna Ortega and Chris D’Elia. The series was developed by Sera Gamble and Greg Berlanti based on the books of Caroline Kepnes.

