‘Roma’ Actress Yalitza Aparicio to Star in Apple TV’s First All-Spanish Show

Yalitza Aparicio is heading to the small screen thanks to the first all-Spanish-language series on Apple TV+. The Mexican actress, who starred as the beloved Cleo in Alfonso Cuarón’s Roma, takes a lead role in Familia de Medianoche. The series is based on the documentary Midnight Family, according to Variety.

The cast includes Joaquin Cosío (Narcos: México, Gentefied), Óscar Jaenada (Luis Miguel: The Series), and Renata Vaca (Dale Gas). The drama series will follow Marigaby (Vaca) who’s studying medicine during the day but helps her family’s private ambulance business by night. Alongside her father (Cosío) and siblings Marcus (Diego Calva) and Julito (Sergio Bautista), she helps chilangos in Mexico City in need of medical attention. “What excitement!” Vaca wrote on Instagram.

The show is one of the first major acting gigs for Aparicio, who was nominated for best actress at the 2019 Oscars for her role as a loving housekeeper in the Golden Globe-winning film, Roma.

Aparicio is also set to appear in horror film Presencias via TelevisaUnivision’s Vix+ streaming service this year. “This is a story about a man who, after his wife’s murder, launches his own investigation to find her killer,” she said about the series, per Deadline. “His investigation takes place at the scene of the crime: a cabin in the woods where he spent a large part of his childhood. Before long, he notices many strange occurrences taking place and is forced with facing a terrifying reality.”

Familia de Medianoche — developed by Gibrán Portela and Julio Rojas — is currently filming in Mexico City. Fabula, the company that produced Academy Award winner A Fantastic Woman, is executive producing the series.