‘Y: The Last Man’: See First Trailer for FX Series Based on Beloved Comic Book

FX on Hulu has shared the first trailer for its long-awaited Y: The Last Man, an adaptation of the beloved comic book series.

The preview maps out the premise of the acclaimed Brian K. Vaughan-penned, 60-issue sci-fi comic: A plague kills every single mammal with the Y-chromosome on Earth except for one guy (Yorick, the titular Last Man) and his pet monkey Ampersand.

Playfully utilizing James Brown’s “It’s a Man’s Man’s Man’s World,” the trailer shows how the all-women society attempts to rebuild from the apocalyptic event, as well as uncover the mystery of why half the population suddenly died (and how Yorick survived).

Diane Lane plays Congresswoman Jennifer Brown — elevated to President Brown after the Commander-in-Chief meets a bloody end in the preview — who is also the mother of Yorick, played by Ben Schnetzer. Ashley Romans, Olivia Thirlby, Marin Ireland, Diana Bang, Amber Tamblyn, and Juliana Canfield round out the cast.

Y: The Last Man — the adaptation of which has been in the works since the comics’ debut in 2002 — premieres September 13th on FX on Hulu. Every episode of the first season was helmed by a female director, including Louisa Friedberg (who directed the first two episodes) and Queen & Slim filmmaker Melina Matsoukas.