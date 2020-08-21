‘X-Files’ Stars Reunite to Add New Lyrics to Series’ Theme Song

The X-Files stars David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson virtually reunited with dozens of the beloved sci-fi series’ cast and crew to provide new lyrics for the show’s spooky theme song.

The show’s creator Chris Carter, series vets like Vince Gilligan, Frank Spotnitz, Darin Morgan and Michelle MacLaren, composer Mark Snow and cast members like Mitch Pileggi, Robert Patrick, Annabeth Gish and William B. Davis also took part in recreating the X-Files theme with fan-written lyrics.

The reunion and its corresponding fundraiser, kickstarted by the show’s executive producer Spotnitz, will benefit the World Central Kitchen, Variety reports.

“Deep conspiracies/Unsolved mysteries/Spooky UFOs/Files that have been closed,” the cast and crew sing together. “Fight now if you dare/The truth is still out there.” The song’s new lyrics were penned by X-Files fans Jennifer Large and Rebecca MacDonald.

“During lockdown I really wanted to find a way to do something positive, and we had a rare opportunity to get The X-Files gang back together, so we hit upon this idea of putting lyrics to the theme tune – which had never been done before,” Spotnitz told Variety.

“It has been quite an amazing and amusing ride to put together this complex project and we’re honored that so many of our wonderful cast members and team have taken part. It’s been a real joy to reunite virtually with our friends and former colleagues, and we hope not only to bring a smile to many people, but also to help a worthwhile cause.”

Carter added, “We wanted to gather The X-Files family together during these trying times to put some hope and spirit back into the world. And use the occasion to give thanks and donations to those who need it most.”