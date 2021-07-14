‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’ Sets Season 2 Premiere Date

Wu-Tang: An American Saga, Hulu’s series about the birth of the Staten Island hip-hop collective, will return to the streaming service for its second season this September.

The 10-episode Season One premiered on Hulu in September 2019. The second season kicks off two years later on September 8th with the first three episodes of Season 2; subsequent episodes will be released on “Wu-Wednesdays.”

The RZA — a.k.a. Bobby Diggs — serves as executive producer and co-creator of Wu-Tang: An American Saga, with the Clan’s Method Man also on board as executive producer. The series retells the unlikely union of the Wu-Tang Clan, which formed despite the young rappers beefing with one another before becoming members of the legendary rap group.

“The Clan is disillusioned with life in the projects, and Bobby knows that success in the music industry could be their ticket to better lives. But getting the Clan members to drop everything for music isn’t easy,” Hulu said of Season 2.

“The resentment between Dennis, Sha, Power and Divine still runs deep, while the other Clan members struggle dealing with intercity life. This time around, Bobby is dedicated to authenticity and though he knows he can lead his crew through the challenges of the music business, the Clan’s fractures may prove too much to overcome.”