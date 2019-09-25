Watch Billie Eilish, Woody Harrelson’s ‘First Day of School’ in ‘SNL’ Promo

 Watch Billie Eilish’s ‘First Day of School’ in ‘SNL’ Promo – Rolling Stone
Woody Harrelson takes “new kid” Billie Eilish on a tour of Saturday Night Live High in a new promo for the season premiere. SNL returns this Saturday with Harrelson as host and Eilish as musical guest.

Carrying a composition notebook and a backpack, Eilish is first seen outside of 30 Rock, nervous about entering the studio. “It’s my first day at SNL,” her voiceover says. Eilish first encounters skateboard-wielding Harrelson, who offers to show her around since he has hosted the show a few times.

“Oh, that’s Jason. He’s new here,” Harrelson says when they meet cast member Kenan Thompson by the water cooler. Heidi Gardner channels Election as she begs the pair to vote for her as “Cast President.” On the stage, Melissa Villaseñor is at “host auditions” before Harrelson informs her that that’s his gig for the weekend.

Already announced hosts for the new season include Phoebe Waller-Bridge, David Harbour, Kristen Stewart and Eddie Murphy. Taylor Swift will be the musical guest for Waller-Bridge’s episode while Camila Cabello will perform the week Harbour hosts. No musical guests have been announced yet for Stewart and Murphy’s returns to the SNL stage.

Saturday Night Live‘s latest season comes on the heels of controversy following resurfaced video of recently hired new cast member Shane Gillis using racial slurs. Gillis was subsequently fired.

