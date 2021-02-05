‘Allen v. Farrow’: See Teaser for HBO Docuseries About Director’s Sexual Abuse Allegations

The very public and scandalous divorce of Woody Allen and Mia Farrow — including custody battles, allegations of sexual abuse and the filmmaker’s secret relationship with his adopted daughter — are the focus of the upcoming HBO docuseries Allen v. Farrow, premiering February 21st.

Through archival footage, the teaser for the four-part series first shows the Hollywood power couple and their family in happier times before fissuring. The trailer then hints at the scandal and investigation into the director’s alleged sexual abuse involving Dylan, his then seven-year-old daughter with Farrow. “What you think you know is just the tip of the iceberg,” the now-adult Dylan says in the trailer.

Allen v. Farrow was directed by Kirby Dick & Amy Ziering — the filmmakers behind the campus rape documentary The Hunting Ground and On the Record, about the accusations of sexual abuse against Russell Simmons — and Amy Herdy.

“Allen v. Farrow examines the shattering effects of trauma on a family and is a haunting depiction of the skepticism and backlash that can result from an accusation,” HBO said of the docuseries.

“This gripping series interweaves new investigative work – meticulously pieced together via intimate home movie footage, court documents, police evidence, revelatory videotape and never-before-heard audio tapes – with exclusive, in-depth interviews on the subject with Mia Farrow, Dylan Farrow, Ronan Farrow, family friend Carly Simon, prosecutor Frank Maco, relatives, investigators, experts and other first-hand eyewitnesses – many of them speaking publicly about the events for the first time,” HBO added. “The series also includes prominent cultural voices exploring Allen’s body of work in a broader context and reflecting on how public revelations about the personal lives of artists can lead to re-evaluations of their work.”

The first episode of Allen v. Farrow airs Sunday, February 21st, with subsequent episodes on the following Sundays on HBO and HBO Max.

Since the Dylan allegations resurfaced against Allen in the aftermath of the #MeToo movement, the director has seen the release of his 2019 film A Rainy Day in New York canceled, with Allen unable to find U.S. distribution for his recent movies after Amazon abruptly ended their partnership.