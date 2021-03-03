‘The Breakdown’ With ‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ Star Abigail Cowen

Abigail Cowen has always been drawn to magic, which explains her previous role as Dorcas on The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. Now she stars in Fate: The Winx Saga, based on the Nickelodeon animated series and developed by Brian Young.

“I loved the balance of real-life scenarios and situations and how Brian did such a great job of portraying these young women,” she tells Rolling Stone‘s The Breakdown. She compares the magical boarding school her character Bloom attends to Hogwarts. “It’s where you learn to master these powers,” she explains. “Guys can be fairies and girls can be specialists and vice versa. Specialists are trained for combat and fairies all have their own specific power.”

Cowen describes Bloom as a stubborn, determined introvert, who discovers she has fire powers and is sent to the “Otherworld” to master them. “It’s a very challenging time for her,” Cowen says. “She finds out things about her past, she finds out things about herself, and also while dealing with the element of finding out that she has these magical powers while also just dealing with every day teenage struggles.”

Elsewhere in the clip, Cowen also discusses how she and her co-star Danny Griffin (who plays Sky) didn’t do a chemistry read prior to shooting in Ireland. “When you have chemistry off screen, it definitely translates on screen. It just makes for such an easy work environment.”

