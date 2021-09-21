Willie Garson, ‘Sex and the City’ Actor, Dead at 57

Willie Garson, known for his role as Stanford Blatch in Sex and the City, has died. He was 57. His son, Nathen Garson confirmed the news via Instagram. The cause of death was not given.

“I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I’m so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much. I’m so proud of you,” Garson wrote in a post that included photos and video of his father. “I will always love you, but I think it’s time for you to go on an adventure of your own.

“You’ll always be with me. Love you more than you will ever know and I’m glad you can be at peace now,” he continued. “You always were the toughest and funniest and smartest person I’ve known. I’m glad you shared you’re love with me. I’ll never forget it or lose it.”

Garson began his acting career four decades ago, but it was his portrayal of Carrie Bradshaw’s (Sarah Jessica Parker) male BFF Stanford Blanchard that endeared him to a generation of Sex and the City fans. Blanchard was a talent agent, and not one of the central focuses of friendship in the series, but he was often Bradshaw’s companion and confidante through the seasons. Though he was a supporting character, Garson’s Blanchard had several showcased storylines, including his courtship and marriage to former rival Anthony Marentino.

Garson appeared throughout the HBO series’ seasons and also in the franchise’s movies Sex and the City and Sex and the City 2. He was also filming for the show’s revival series, And Just Like That.

While he showcased a sweeter side on SATC, he was also at ease in the decidedly non-friendworthy role of conman Mozzie in White Collar, which he portrayed from 2009 to 2014.

Garson studied theater and earned a masters of fine arts from Yale Drama school. Following graduation, he took on a number of small roles in a number of popular Eighties TV shows, including Cheers, Family Ties and L.A. Law. He had recurring roles on such series as NYPD Blue and more recently on Supergirl, and also appeared in Nineties classics, including The X-Files, Boy Meets World, Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Ally McBeal.

His big-screen work included roles in 1991’s Soapdish, 1993’s Groundhog Day, 1998’s There’s Something About Mary, 1999’s Being John Malkovich, and 2005’s Fever Pitch.

So deeply, deeply sad we have lost @WillieGarson,” his SATC costar Cynthia Nixon tweeted. “We all loved him and adored working with him. He was endlessly funny on-screen and and in real life. He was a source of light, friendship and show business lore. He was a consummate professional — always.”