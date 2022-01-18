 Willem Dafoe to Make 'Saturday Night Live' Hosting Debut - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Jay-Z and Meek Mill Team Up to Block Rap Lyrics From Being Used in Court
Home TV TV News

Willem Dafoe to Make ‘Saturday Night Live’ Hosting Debut

Katy Perry serves as the musical guest for Jan. 29 episode

By

Reporter

Althea Legaspi's Most Recent Stories

View All
Willem Dafoe to Make 'Saturday Night Live' Hosting DebutWillem Dafoe to Make 'Saturday Night Live' Hosting Debut

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Willem Dafoe will make his Saturday Night Live hosting debut on Jan. 29, with Katy Perry serving as the musical guest.

Dafoe appears in support of Spider-Man: No Way Home, where he reprises his role as Green Goblin; he also stars in Guillermo del Toro’s Nightmare Alley.

While it’s Dafoe’s first time hosting the late-night comedy sketch show, Perry is appearing for her fourth time as a musical guest. The singer is in the midst of headlining her first Las Vegas residency, Katy Perry: Play, at the Theatre at Resorts World Last Vegas, which currently runs through March.

SNL also recently announced that SNL alum Will Forte will return to make his hosting debut on Jan. 22. He stars in Peacock’s MacGruber, which is an offshoot of a sketch that had its origins on SNL. Måneskin will serve as a musical guest. Last weekend, Ariana DeBose hosted SNL for the first time, while Bleachers’ Jack Antonoff performed.

In This Article: Katy Perry, Saturday Night Live, Willem Dafoe

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1359: Doja Cat DGAF If You Read This
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.