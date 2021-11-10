 Will Smith Wins Dad of the Year, 'Name That Song' Game on 'Fallon' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Watch Tori Kelly Perform 'What Happens Next' on 'Corden'
Home TV TV News

Will Smith Wins Dad of the Year Prize, ‘Name That Song Challenge’ on ‘Fallon’

After choppy start in the name that tune-style game, the actor redeemed himself in the final round by correctly identifying his daughter, Willow Smith’s, recent single

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All

Will Smith and Jimmy Fallon went toe-to-toe in the “Name That Song Challenge” on The Tonight Show Tuesday, Nov. 9.

The name that tune-style game featured the Roots playing a song one instrument at a time, and then it was up to Fallon and Smith to buzz in once they knew the song. The game began with a hip-hop classic, and while Fallon hit his buzzer first, it turned out he didn’t have the song’s title on-hand, just the first lines: “It’s like a jungle sometimes, it makes me wonder…” Smith then swept in for the steal, correctly naming Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five’s “The Message.”

Fallon redeemed himself the next round by guessing Men Without Hats’ “Safety Dance,” while afterwards Smith found himself tongue-tied as he mumbled through at least a full verse of Lauryn Hill’s “(Doo Wop) That Thing” before finally landing on the title. While Fallon pulled back ahead by guessing Hall and Oates “Man-eater,” it was Smith who won the final round, which netted him 10,000 points and an unofficial Dad of the Year prize.

The song, which the actor correctly guessed after just a bit of a drum beat and bass line? Willow Smith’s “Meet Me At Our Spot.”  

In This Article: Jimmy Fallon, Late-Night TV, The Tonight Show, Will Smith

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1357: Musicians on Musicians: Lorde & David Byrne
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.