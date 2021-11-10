Will Smith Wins Dad of the Year Prize, ‘Name That Song Challenge’ on ‘Fallon’

Will Smith and Jimmy Fallon went toe-to-toe in the “Name That Song Challenge” on The Tonight Show Tuesday, Nov. 9.

The name that tune-style game featured the Roots playing a song one instrument at a time, and then it was up to Fallon and Smith to buzz in once they knew the song. The game began with a hip-hop classic, and while Fallon hit his buzzer first, it turned out he didn’t have the song’s title on-hand, just the first lines: “It’s like a jungle sometimes, it makes me wonder…” Smith then swept in for the steal, correctly naming Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five’s “The Message.”

Fallon redeemed himself the next round by guessing Men Without Hats’ “Safety Dance,” while afterwards Smith found himself tongue-tied as he mumbled through at least a full verse of Lauryn Hill’s “(Doo Wop) That Thing” before finally landing on the title. While Fallon pulled back ahead by guessing Hall and Oates “Man-eater,” it was Smith who won the final round, which netted him 10,000 points and an unofficial Dad of the Year prize.

The song, which the actor correctly guessed after just a bit of a drum beat and bass line? Willow Smith’s “Meet Me At Our Spot.”