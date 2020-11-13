 Wil Smith, 'Fresh Prince' Cast Reunite in New Trailer for HBO Special - Rolling Stone
Will Smith, ‘Fresh Prince’ Cast Talk Sitcom’s Unique Legacy in Reunion Trailer

HBO Max special will feature tributes to James Avery and an appearance from the original Aunt Viv, Janet Hubert

Jon Blistein

Will Smith and the rest of the cast of the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air return to that familiar stately mansion in Los Angeles in the trailer for the new reunion special, premiering November 19th on HBO Max (get a free trial here).

The reunion marks the 30th anniversary of the show and will feature Smith and the rest of the surviving series regulars: Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Joseph Marcell, Daphne Maxwell Reid, and Alfonso Ribeiro, plus recurring co-star DJ Jazzy Jeff. The episode will feature a mix of one-on-one interviews and a cast discussion as they touch on the chemistry that set them apart from other sitcoms and the show’s unique legacy. The cast will also pay tribute to the late James Avery, who played Uncle Phil and died in 2013.

The new trailer notably ends with a tease of what’s easily the most anticipated element of the Fresh Prince reunion: Janet Hubert — who played Aunt Viv for the show’s first three seasons before being fired and placed by Reid — sitting down for a chat with Smith for the first time in 27 years.

