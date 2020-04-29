Watch Will Smith Reunite With ‘Fresh Prince’ Cast

Will Smith reunited with the cast of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air on the season finale of his Snapchat show, Will From Home. The first installment of the two-part finale premiered Wednesday on Snapchat, while the second will premiere Thursday, April 30th, at 6 a.m. ET.

The reunion featured cast members Alfonso Ribeiro (Carlton Banks), DJ Jazzy Jeff (Jazz), Tatyana Ali (Ashley Banks), Karyn Parsons (Hilary Banks), Daphne Maxwell Reid (Aunt Vivian) and Joseph Marcell (Geoffrey). There will also be a tribute to the late James Avery, who played Will’s Uncle Phil.

Snapchat shared two clips from the reunion on YouTube, including one in which Smith reveals that it was Ribeiro who convinced him to name his character in the show after himself. “It was such a deep insight that you had,” Smith recalled. “You said, ‘Because people are going to call you that for the rest of your life!'”

In the other clip, Smith asked the cast how they dealt with people knowing them only as their Fresh Prince characters in the real world. DJ Jazzy Jeff said the only times he got really annoyed were when fans tried to draw him into doing the handshake he and Smith shared on the show. “You would see in peoples’ eyes when they were about to sneak the handshake, and I would just grab their hand and hold it!” Jeff cracked.

Smith launched Will From Home in early April as a way to spend time with friends and family and keep people entertained while they practiced social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic. The show has featured guests such as Dr. Anthony Fauci, Kevin James, Guy Fieri, Johnny Knoxville, Tyra Banks and Smith’s son Jaden.