Watch Will Smith, ‘Fresh Prince’ Cast Tour Series Mansion

Will Smith reunited with some of his original Fresh Prince of Bel-Air cast mates for a video tour of the series’ classic mansion. The clip hypes the announcement that the home is available to rent on Airbnb for five nights to mark the sitcom’s 30th anniversary.

The five-minute teaser follows Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff on a stroll through the property, which includes memorabilia from the series. “I know it’s supposed to be for other people,” Smith says of the home. “But I need this for myself.”

After the duo pose for photos and goof around, they link up with some of the other cast members — including Karyn Parsons and Joseph Marcell — to sign one of the home’s walls.

“This image represents all that the Banks family represented,” Smith reflects. “All of the hopes and all of the dreams and all of the possibilities. Being able to grow and excel in the world, being able to have family and love, make mistakes and not get punished for it, get caught by somebody who cares about you and building and elevating in the world. That image represents an oasis and a ladder to become whatever the greatest version of yourself is.”

The Will character’s wing of the Fresh Prince mansion will be available to rent on Airbnb on October 2nd, 5th, 11th and 14th for $30 per night. The bookings, open to up to two Los Angeles County residents, will begin September 29th at 2 p.m. ET.

Smith, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Parsons, Marcell, Tatyana Ali, Alfonso Ribeiro and Daphne Maxwell Reid will take part in a cast reunion special launching around Thanksgiving on HBO Max.