Will Smith, ‘Fresh Prince’ Cast to Reunite for 30th Anniversary Special

Several core cast members from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air will reunite for an unscripted special marking the sitcom’s 30th anniversary.

Will Smith, Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Joseph Marcell, Daphne Maxwell Reid, Alfonso Ribeiro and DJ Jazzy Jeff will take part in the event, which launches around Thanksgiving on HBO Max.

Director Marcus Raboy (Laugh Aid, Whitney Cummings: Can I Touch It?) will helm the program, described in a statement as a “funny and heartfelt night full of music, dancing and special surprise guests.” Filming will take place on September 10th, exactly three decades after the series debut.

HBO Max is also the exclusive SVOD platform for the original show, which ran for six seasons and 148 episodes on NBC.

The actors came together in April during an episode of Smith’s Snapchat show Will From Home. (During the reunion, they paid tribute to the late James Avery, who played Philip Banks throughout the show’s run.) DJ Jazzy Jeff celebrated The Fresh Prince 30th anniversary in May with an all-day virtual event that raised funds for COVID-19 relief.

Smith’s media company Westbrook also recently signed on to produce a reimagined drama version of the show called Bel-Air. The new take, inspired by a viral YouTube trailer, is being co-written by Morgan Cooper and Chris Collins (Sons of Anarchy, The Wire).

The Fresh Prince special is the latest in a series of reunion projects for HBO Max, along with The West Wing and Friends. The latter has been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.