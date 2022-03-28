Will Smith Apologizes to Chris Rock Over Oscars Slap: ‘I Was Out of Line and I Was Wrong’

Will Smith has apologized to Chris Rock after slapping him during the Oscars on Sunday. The comedian had made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith, before Will Smith jumped on stage and slapped Rock.

“Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive,” Smith wrote in a statement he posted on social media. “My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jade’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally.

“I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I’m embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I wanted to be,” Smith continued. “There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.

“I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world,” he concluded. “I would like to apologize to the Williams family and my King Richard family. I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us. I am a work in progress.”

This is a developing story