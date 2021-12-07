Will Forte, Kristen Wiig Save the World in ‘MacGruber’ TV Series Trailer

Will Forte’s patriotic hero is back in the new trailer for Peacock series MacGruber, set to premiere December 16th. The series, based on Forte’s Saturday Night Live character and the 2010 film of the same name, will feature an all-star cast of Kristen Wiig, Ryan Phillippe, Laurence Fishburne, Mickey Rourke, and Billy Zane.

The clip shows MacGruber being released from prison, this time with a mission of taking down a villain named Brigadier Commander Enos Queeth, played by Rourke. The official synopsis notes, “With the entire world in the crosshairs, MacGruber must reassemble his old team, Vicki St. Elmo (Kristen Wiig) and Dixon Piper (Ryan Phillippe) in order to defeat the forces of evil.”

MacGruber was created by SNL alum Jorma Taccone, who also directed all eight episodes. The entire series will arrive on Peacock to stream December 16th.

Forte originally announced that he was adapting the character into a television series last year and later released a short teaser for the show. The teaser opened with a goofy montage of stock footage and a narrator melodramatically recounting how God created the universe in six days, rested on the seventh, then woke up from his nap on the eighth to make “what most agree is his finest creation yet.” Cut to a montage of action-packed MacGruber clips — most of which seem to be from the 2010 movie — followed by a new shot of MacGruber standing on a beachside cliff, taking off his sunglasses and telling the camera, “Spread the word, you freaking turds.”