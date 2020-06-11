 Will Ferrell, Rachel McAdams Dream of 'Eurovision' Win in New Trailer - Rolling Stone
Will Ferrell, Rachel McAdams Dream of Winning ‘Eurovision’ in Trailer for Netflix Comedy

Pierce Brosnan, Demi Lovato and Dan Stevens co-star in film about world’s biggest music competition

Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams are an Icelandic duo hoping to win the world’s biggest music competition in the new trailer for Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga. The comedy comes to Netflix on June 26th.

Ferrell and McAdams — as their characters Lars and Sigrit — previously shared the video for their Eurovision entry “Volcano Man,” and now Netflix has shared a three-minute look at the comedy itself, which finds the musical duo somehow accepted into the competition despite being scorned by their own country.

“When aspiring musicians Lars and Sigrit are given the opportunity of a lifetime to represent their country at the world’s biggest song competition, they finally have a chance to prove that any dream worth having is a dream worth fighting for,” Netflix said of the film.

Helmed by Wedding Crashers director David Dobkin, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga also stars Pierce Brosnan (as Ferrell’s disapproving father), Demi Lovato and Dan Stevens as a rival Eurovision singer. The soundtrack, also out June 26th, will feature original songs from the film, including one performed by Lovato.

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga arrives in a year where the actual Eurovision contest has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In This Article: Eurovision Song Contest, Netflix, Rachel McAdams, Will Ferrell

