Will Ferrell, Paul Rudd Have Bizarre Doctor-Patient Relationship in ‘The Shrink Next Door’ Trailer

Everything’s “fine” in the first trailer for The Shrink Next Door, Apple TV+’s dark comedy starring Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd about the bizarre relationship between a psychiatrist and his patient.

Based on a true story that was later turned into a 2019 Wonderly podcast, the limited series focuses on Ferrell’s stressed-out Martin “Marty” Markowitz and his seemingly good-natured shrink Dr. Isaac “Ike” Herschkopf, played by Rudd.

While the trailer focuses on the “breakthroughs” the two enjoy during their sessions, Apple+ hints at a darker side of the relationship in the series’ synopsis, noting that things eventually turn exploitative, manipulative, and dysfunctional; at some point during the series, Markowitz names Herschkopf the president of his family business.

The Shrink Next Door will premiere November 12th on Apple TV+ with the first three episodes, with subsequent episodes to follow on Fridays. The series was directed by Michael Showalter and Jesse Peretz and lists Ferrell and Rudd among its executive producers.