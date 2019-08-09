Watch Will Ferrell Invade ‘Kimmel,’ ‘Colbert,’ ‘Fallon’ as Ron Burgundy

Will Ferrell donned the iconic mustache of Anchorman‘s Ron Burgundy to dominate the entire late-night universe on Thursday. The actor appeared in-character with pre-recorded bits on six shows: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Late Night With Seth Meyers, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, The Late Late Show With James Corden, Jimmy Kimmel Live and Conan.

On The Tonight Show, Ferrell performed a set of stand up as Burgundy, taking aim at Shawn Mendes and the Yankees, and also detailed his knife fight with Kylie Minogue to Fallon.





He then stopped by Kimmel’s stage to perform another stand up set.

On The Late Show, Ferrell paired his stand up set with a sit-down interview with Colbert. Spoiler alert: Burgundy once played golf with Trump.









The news anchor took things up a notch on Late Night, bringing along a hipster dummy from Brooklyn to his set.

The late-night takeover promoted Season Two of The Ron Burgundy Podcast, the character’s original show with iHeartRadio and Funny Or Die. Democratic Senator Kamala Harris appears in the premiere episode for a typically surreal conversation that delves into her political background and 2020 presidential campaign.

“My podcast, quite simply, can only be described as a raging success,” “Burgundy” said in a statement. “I’ll admit – when I first started in this rodeo, it was my first rodeo, and I had no idea what a podcast even was. But through diligent research and persistence, I quickly climbed my way up to the top. And now, it is not my first rodeo. It is now, literally, my second rodeo. And word on the street is that I am already the best rodeo rider that has ever lived…and podcaster too. This is a fact, folks.”

Conal Byrne, President of the iHeartPodcast Network added, “When Ron first started trying to force us to make this podcast with him, we resisted, as it’s clear he’s an unhinged man. However, people are actually listening. I have no idea why. Doubly baffling, and for reasons beyond my grasp, they actually want more. Seriously? We have to go through this whole thing again? Fine. Here. Season two. Whatever.”

Season Two will also feature Brooke Shields, political commentator Doris Kearns Goodwin and feminist activist Gloria Steinem, among other guests. Season One, which launched in December 2018, included spots from Peter Dinklage, RuPaul and Deepak Chopra.