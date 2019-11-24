See Will Ferrell’s Gordon Sondland Admit Quid Pro Quo in ‘SNL’ Cold Open

Will Ferrell portrayed U.S. ambassador and impeachment hearings MVP Gordon Sondland alongside Alec Baldwin’s Donald Trump in Saturday Night Live’s latest cold open.

The four-minute sketch mocked Trump’s tendency to conduct impromptu press conferences near the loud whir of a waiting helicopter, as well as the president’s now-infamous “I WANT NOTHING” handwritten notes.

Facing the press, Baldwin’s Trump reiterated that there was no quid pro quo with Ukraine before adding, “Besides I don’t know this Ambassador Sondland guy, it’s fake news.”

Without warning, Ferrell’s Sondland then sauntered onto the set and — after a moment of “Whose line is it?” confusion that forced Baldwin to break character and laugh aloud — the president greeted his European Union appointee and millionaire donor, “It’s so great to finally meet you by the way.”

“Right, right, right… Keep the quid pro quo on the low low, got it,” Ferrell’s Sondland responded before addressing the press. “I just want to go on the record and say you guys need to lay off my boy. Everybody loves his ass. Ukraine, Russia, they’ll do anything for this man. I know, I asked.”