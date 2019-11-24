 See Will Ferrell's Gordon Sondland Admit Quid Pro Quo on 'SNL' - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1332: Musicians on Musicians, Elton John & Lana Del Rey
Read Next Will Ferrell on 'SNL': 3 Sketches You Have to See Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home TV TV News

See Will Ferrell’s Gordon Sondland Admit Quid Pro Quo in ‘SNL’ Cold Open

Sketch also spoofs Trump’s “I WANT NOTHING” notes and impromptu helicopter-adjacent press conferences

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All

Will Ferrell portrayed U.S. ambassador and impeachment hearings MVP Gordon Sondland alongside Alec Baldwin’s Donald Trump in Saturday Night Live’s latest cold open.

The four-minute sketch mocked Trump’s tendency to conduct impromptu press conferences near the loud whir of a waiting helicopter, as well as the president’s now-infamous “I WANT NOTHING” handwritten notes.

Facing the press, Baldwin’s Trump reiterated that there was no quid pro quo with Ukraine before adding, “Besides I don’t know this Ambassador Sondland guy, it’s fake news.”

Without warning, Ferrell’s Sondland then sauntered onto the set and — after a moment of “Whose line is it?” confusion that forced Baldwin to break character and laugh aloud — the president greeted his European Union appointee and millionaire donor, “It’s so great to finally meet you by the way.”

“Right, right, right… Keep the quid pro quo on the low low, got it,” Ferrell’s Sondland responded before addressing the press. “I just want to go on the record and say you guys need to lay off my boy. Everybody loves his ass. Ukraine, Russia, they’ll do anything for this man. I know, I asked.”

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1332: Musicians on Musicians, Elton John & Lana Del Rey
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.