‘Yes, I Am Back:’ Whoopi Goldberg Returns to ‘The View’ for ‘Tough Conversations’ After Holocaust Comment

Goldberg was suspended from the show for two weeks after claiming that the Holocaust wasn’t about race but “about man’s inhumanity to man”

By

THE VIEW- The Season 25 Celebration of ‘The View’ begins live, Tuesday, September 7, 2021 as the co-hosts are back in the show’s New York City studio and ready to get the conversation started at the iconic Hot Topics table. (ABC/Jenny Anderson) WHOOPI GOLDBERGTHE VIEW- The Season 25 Celebration of ‘The View’ begins live, Tuesday, September 7, 2021 as the co-hosts are back in the show’s New York City studio and ready to get the conversation started at the iconic Hot Topics table. (ABC/Jenny Anderson) WHOOPI GOLDBERG

THE VIEW-Tuesday, September 7, 2021

Jenny Anderson/ABC

Whoopi Goldberg is back on The View Monday after sitting out for two weeks following a suspension due to the “hurtful” comment she made about the holocaust several weeks ago.

“Welcome to The View. And yes, I am back,” she said, opening Monday’s show. “There’s something kind of marvelous about being on a show like this. We are The View and this is what we do. Sometimes we don’t this as elegantly as we could, and sometimes, well yeah.”

During the Jan. 31 show, Goldberg sparked outrage after she claimed the “Holocaust isn’t about race, but about man’s inhumanity to man.” She later shared an apology, yet was still suspended so she could “take time to reflect and learn about the impact of her comments,” according to a statement from ABC News president Kim Godwin. (Sources told The Daily Beast that her co-hosts were furious about the decision to suspend her.)

Upon her return on Feb. 14, Goldberg said that she was “very grateful” to hear from folks who shared their perspective about her comments and promised, “We’re gonna keep having tough conversations.”

“And in part, because this is what we were hired to do,” she explained. “It’s not always pretty. And it’s not always as other people would like to hear, but it is an honor to sit at this table and be able to have these conversations because they’re important.”

Following her comment on the show, Goldberg wrote on Twitter, “On today’s show, I said the Holocaust ‘is not about race but about man’s inhumanity to man.’ I should have said it is about both,” later adding, “I’m sorry for the hurt I have caused.”

During the show, her cohosts did push back on this statement, with Ana Navarro noting that the Holocaust was “about white supremacy.” An estimated six million Jews were killed by Nazis over the course of the Holocaust.

In This Article: The View, Whoopi Goldberg

