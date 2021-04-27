Revenge Gets Complicated in Trailer for Season Two of ‘Who Killed Sara?’

Netflix has released a new trailer for the second season of the Mexican thriller, Who Killed Sara? set to arrive on the streaming service on May 19th.

The series is centered around Alex Guzman (Manolo Cardona), who is determined to find out who killed his sister, Sara (Ximena Lamadrid), after spending 18 years in prison for a crime he didn’t commit. The primary target of Alex’s ire is the Lazcano family, although solving the mystery and getting revenge comes with the risk uncovering even more damning secrets.

Season Two of the show finds Alex trying to learn more about his sister’s past, which leads him to discover that she was never exactly who she said she was, and that she had an even more tangled relationship with the Lazcano family than Alex had previously imagined. At the same time, Alex also has to contend with a mysterious corpse that’s appeared in his backyard and could send him back to jail at any moment.

Along with Cardona, Who Killed Sara? stars Carolina Miranda, Ginés García Millán, Claudia Ramírez, Eugenio Siller, and Alejandro Nones. Lamadrid will also reprise her role as Sara in flashbacks.