 'Who Killed Sara?' Watch the Trailer for Season Two - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Willow Smith Goes Full Pop-Punk on New Track 'Transparent Soul'
Home TV TV News

Revenge Gets Complicated in Trailer for Season Two of ‘Who Killed Sara?’

Mexican thriller will return to Netflix in May

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All

Netflix has released a new trailer for the second season of the Mexican thriller, Who Killed Sara? set to arrive on the streaming service on May 19th.

The series is centered around Alex Guzman (Manolo Cardona), who is determined to find out who killed his sister, Sara (Ximena Lamadrid), after spending 18 years in prison for a crime he didn’t commit. The primary target of Alex’s ire is the Lazcano family, although solving the mystery and getting revenge comes with the risk uncovering even more damning secrets.

Season Two of the show finds Alex trying to learn more about his sister’s past, which leads him to discover that she was never exactly who she said she was, and that she had an even more tangled relationship with the Lazcano family than Alex had previously imagined. At the same time, Alex also has to contend with a mysterious corpse that’s appeared in his backyard and could send him back to jail at any moment.

Along with Cardona, Who Killed Sara? stars Carolina Miranda, Ginés García Millán, Claudia Ramírez, Eugenio Siller, and Alejandro Nones. Lamadrid will also reprise her role as Sara in flashbacks.

In This Article: Netflix

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1351: Issa Rae
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.