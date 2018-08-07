‘Who Is America’: Joe Arpaio ‘May Have to Say Yes’ to Blowjob From Trump

Former Arizona sheriff Joe Arpaio appears in the fourth episode of Sacha Baron Cohen‘s Showtime series Who Is America? Posing as a Scandinavian “Unboxing” video show, Cohen – who portrays the Finnish YouTube host OMGWhizzBoyOMG – got Arpaio talking, albeit indirectly, about various sex acts involving President Donald Trump.

OMGWhizzBoyOMG began discussing guns with the pro-gun Arpaio after Cohen said he had 43 guns “for the upcoming race war.” The gun gag was aimed at Arpaio, a staunch Second Amendment supporter.

Arpaio has also been accused of implementing racist immigration policies. In 2011, the U.S. Justice Department determined Arpaio oversaw a “pervasive culture of discriminatory bias against Latinos.” He was found guilty of criminal contempt of court after he violated a temporary order to cease making immigration-related round-ups. Trump pardoned Arpaio in 2017.

The conversation got progressively more sexual. OMGWhizzBoyOMG asked Arpaio if he thought Trump had ever had a golden shower. “Wouldn’t surprise me,” Arpaio said. Then, the host asked if Arpaio could get Trump to give him a golden shower.

The interview then went on to hand jobs before the host asked Arpaio if he’d say yes to an “amazing blowjob” if Trump offered one.

“I may have to say yes,” Arpaio said.

Arpaio, who is running against two other candidates for the Republican U.S. Senate nomination in Arizona, responded to the What is America? segment in The Arizona Republic. “Now I see by looking at this show, it’s more adult, sex-oriented, than trying to get to the issues of who is America,” Arpaio said. “This sure doesn’t personify what America is all about – maybe for the adult movie industry.

“He showed one good thing: He showed how I support the President,” Arpaio continued. “But I’ll tell you one thing: He’s not going to win any Academy Awards.”