See First Trailer for Ava DuVernay’s Miniseries on Central Park Five

Netflix released the first trailer for When They See Us, the new miniseries from Ava DuVernay that tells the story of the Central Park Five.

Jharrel Jerome, Antron McCray, Yusef Salaam, Raymond Santana and Kevin Richardson portray the five black teenagers who, in 1989, were wrongly accused and subsequently convicted of attacking and raping a jogger in Central Park. The case became notorious for how it laid bare the racist history of wrongly accusing black men of rape, and was one of the most widely publicized cases of the 1980s. The five men, who became known as the Central Park Five, were not exonerated until 2002.

The four-part series will outline the arrest, trial, exoneration and subsequent settlement that the men made with the city in 2014. DuVernay is credited as a co-writer and director on all four episodes. Oprah Winfrey and Robert De Niro are credited as executive producers. The series will also star Michael K. Williams, Vera Farmiga, John Leguizamo and Felicity Huffman.

When They See Us is available on Netflix on May 31st.