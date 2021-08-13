‘What We Do in the Shadows’ Is Back With All Kinds of Monsters — and a Wellness Cult

FX has shared the new trailer for the upcoming third season of What We Do in the Shadows ahead of the return of the series — based on the 2014 feature-length mockumentary — on September 2nd.

Additionally, the network announced that even before Season 3’s premiere, the series has been picked up for a fourth season that will premiere in 2022.

“Fans can’t seem to get enough of What We Do in the Shadows and FX is ready to feed that appetite by setting up the series for a fourth season,” FX President of Entertainment Nick Grad said in a statement. “Our thanks to the extraordinary job by the creative team, cast, and crew who keep making a great show better each season.”

What We Do in the Shadows — dubbed by Rolling Stone “the most stupid-good show on TV” — revolves around four Staten Island bloodsuckers, Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Laszlo (Matt Berry), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), and Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch), as they navigate the modern world along with their human familiar, Guillermo (Harvey Guillén). The series is executive produced by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi, who wrote, directed, and starred in the original film.

“This season, the vampires are elevated to a new level of power and will encounter the vampire from which all vampires have descended, a tempting Siren, gargoyles, werewolf kickball, Atlantic City casinos, wellness cults, ex-girlfriends, gyms, and supernatural curiosities galore,” FX said of Season 3.

The 10-episode third season kicks off Thursday, September 2nd with a pair of new episodes on FX; the episodes will be available to stream on FX on Hulu the following day.