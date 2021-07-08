 'What If…?': Marvel Enters the Multiverse in First Trailer - Rolling Stone
‘What If…?’: Marvel Enters the Multiverse in First Trailer for Disney+ Series

10-episode animated series features Chadwick Boseman’s final appearance in Black Panther role

The Marvel Cinematic Universe officially enters the Multiverse with What If…?, a Disney+ animated series that radically reimagines the events of the MCU through an infinite number of possibilities. What If…? arrives on Disney+ on August 11th.

As seen in the first trailer for the 10-episode series, among the plotlines that What If…? plays with are if Tony Stark was rescued by Black Panther villain Killmonger and never became Iron Man, a world where the British “Captain Carter” — and not Captain America — wields that indestructible shield, and a storyline that places Black Panther alongside Guardians of the Galaxy’s Yondu.

“Every universe is different. Each one unique,” the Vision says in the trailer, which also features a cameo by Howard the Duck.

Many of the big-screen MCU stars reprise their roles in the animated series, including the late Chadwick Boseman, who provided the voice for his character T’Challa prior to his August 2020 death; What If…? marks Boseman’s final appearance in the Black Panther role.

Also returning are Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Mark Ruffalo as the Incredible Hulk, and more, with Jeffrey Wright serving as “the Watcher,” the series’ hands-off narrator.

