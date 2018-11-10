‘Westworld’ Filming Location Burns Down in California Wildfires

A popular filming location that served as the set of HBO’s Westworld burned down amongst the thousands of acres scorched in the southern California wildfires.

The mansion that hosts the reality series The Bachelor and Caitlyn Jenner’s Malibu home were also reportedly destroyed in the Woolsey and Hill fires, which have forced the evacuation in the cities of Calabasas and Malibu as well as areas of Ventura County.

On Friday, the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area revealed that Paramount Ranch’s Western Town, where series like Westworld and Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman had filmed, had burned down in the wildfire.

“We do not have any details or photos, but it is our understanding that the structures have burned,” the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area tweeted. “This area is an active part of the incident and we cannot access it.”

HBO said in a statement to Variety, “Paramount Ranch was one of the locations used during seasons one and two of Westworld, in addition to the primary location at Melody Ranch in Santa Clarita. Westworld is not currently in production, and as the area has been evacuated, we do not yet know the extent of the damage to any structures remaining there. Most importantly, our thoughts go out to all those affected by these horrible fires.”

Sad for fans of @WestworldHBO and shows like Dr Quinn Medicine Woman, the Paramount Ranch western town movie set has burned to the ground in the Woolsey Fire @CBSLA #westworld #Woolseyfire pic.twitter.com/DhZWaGbr6g — John Schreiber (@johnschreiber) November 9, 2018

Five people have died in a trio of wildfires aided by low humidity, dry vegetation and high winds that began spreading throughout California on Thursday, CNN reports.

The southern California wildfires also approached the Hidden Hills mansion owned by Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. “I heard the flames have hit our property at our home in Hidden Hills but now are more contained and have stopped at the moment. It doesn’t seems like it is getting worse right now, I just pray the winds are in our favor. God is good. I’m just praying everyone is safe,” Kardashian tweeted.

West added, “Thank you for everyone’s prayers. Our family is safe and close.” Lady Gaga was also forced to evacuate her California home, Billboard reports.