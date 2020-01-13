 'Westworld' Set to Return for Season Three This Spring - Rolling Stone
‘Westworld’ Plots Season Three Return With New Teaser

Cryptic clip envisions a chaotic future

Jon Blistein

Westworld contends with a chaotic future in a new teaser for Season Three, which is set to premiere on HBO March 15th.

The clip doesn’t offer any actual footage from the new season, but instead imagines a timeline into the future filled with spikes at specific “divergence” moments. The first two moments reference actual events — the recent protests in Hong Kong and the impeachment of President Donald Trump — but from there it conjures ecological disasters, political assassinations, nuclear events and a second Russian civil war.

One key moment on the timeline is the creation of a new “system” in the year 2039, and the teaser features a mysterious voiceover from a man, who suggests this system is the answer to the chaos of history. However, the trailer ends with a new mysterious “divergence” and the man saying, “Up until very recently, the system was working. But there’s someone we haven’t counted for. You.”

Season Three of Westworld is titled “The New World” and will feature returning cast members Evan Rachel Wood, Thandie Newton, Tessa Thompson and Jeffrey Wright. New cast members include Aaron Paul, Lena Waithe, Kid Cudi and Marshawn Lynch.

