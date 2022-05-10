 'Westworld' Season Four Trailer Previews Surreal New Worlds - Rolling Stone
‘Westworld’ Season Four Trailer Previews Surreal New Worlds

Sci-fi series’ upcoming episodes will premiere June 26 on HBO Max

Emily Zemler

Westworld will return for an eight-episode fourth season June 26 on HBO Max. The sci-fi drama, which aired its third season over two years ago, hinted at what’s to come in an unsettling teaser trailer titled, “It doesn’t look like anything to me.”

The trailer, set to Lou Reed’s “Perfect Day,” offers short glimpses of characters played by Evan Rachel Wood, Thandiwe Newton, Ed Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Tessa Thompson, Luke Hemsworth, Aaron Paul and Angela Sarafyan. While there is no dialogue in the clip, shots of a crumbling, dystopic New York City suggest tumultuous storylines to come.

The third season of Westworld aired in the spring of 2020, leaving viewers with a lot of questions. The upcoming fourth season is described by HBO as a “dark odyssey about the fate of sentient life on Earth.”

HBO initially released the new trailer as an Easter egg for fans before dropping it to the public. Lisa Joy, who created the series with Jonathan Nolan, told Deadline that the new episodes can be described as an “inversion.” She added viewers will “see some new worlds that I think are really fun” and “see someone who I kidnapped from Reminiscence in a funny way.”

 

In This Article: Aaron Paul, Ed Harris, Evan Rachel Wood, HBO Max, Jeffrey Wright, Lou Reed, Tessa Thompson, Thandiwe Newton, Westworld

