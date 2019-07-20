×
‘Westworld’: Watch Mysterious New Season 3 Trailer

“I thought your world would be so different from mine. There’s no difference at all, is there?

Westworld offered a mysterious glimpse into its upcoming third season Saturday during HBO’s Comic-Con panel in San Diego.

With Season 3 not scheduled to premiere until 2020, the latest trailer is vague on plot but offers a parade of intriguing images, including Thandie Newton’s Maeve beating up Nazis in a 1940s spinoff of Westworld and Evan Rachel Wood’s Dolores exploring a futuristic city.

The trailer also teases the returns of characters played by Jeffrey Wright, Luke Hemsworth and Ed Harris, who could be an android this time around, while new characters played by Aaron Paul (seen previously in another perplexing preview) and Vincent Cassel are also seen briefly.

At Comic-Con, producers were similarly tight-lipped about Season 3’s plot, but Jonathan Nolan said (via The Hollywood Reporter), “When we started, Westworld was a dystopia. Three seasons in, I think it’s the best case scenario, to be perfectly honest. The form of AI we have on the show is thoughtful. Murderous, but thoughtful. I think we’re now heading into the era of dumb artificial intelligence.” Producers also previously promised that Season 3 would be less confusing than its time-bending predecessor.

