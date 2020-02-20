‘Westworld’ Season 3 Trailer: Androids and Mankind Face Off in ‘The New World’

Less than a month before the third season of Westworld premieres, the HBO series has provided its most unambiguous preview yet. In the new trailer, Westworld hints at what happens after the androids flee the anachronistic theme park and live among the humans in the near-future.

The “official trailer” — which arrives after a string of cryptic teasers and mysterious ads — also maps out the conflicts in the upcoming third season, dubbed “The New World”: Evan Rachel Wood’s Dolores recruits a new human character, played by Aaron Paul, to help in the fight against “the person who took your future.”

That person, as the trailer hints, is played by Vincent Cassel, who deploys his own weapon to “track down and kill” Dolores, Thandie Newton’s Maeve, a former ally in escaping Westworld. A bloodied William, played by Ed Harris, also makes an appearance in the trailer, stating, “I’m going to save the fucking world.”

“I was born into this world. And my first memories of it are pain. For my kind, there was one place we were never allowed to go. One place we were never allowed to see,” Dolores says in voice-over, later warning, “The old gods are coming. And they’re very angry.”

The latter half of the trailer also features Guns N’ Roses’ “Sweet Child O’ Mine” getting the series’ trademark player-piano treatment. Westworld’s eight-episode third season premieres on HBO on March 15th.