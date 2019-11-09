‘Westworld’ Teases Season 3 With Chilling Ad: ‘Data Is Destiny’

HBO has teased the upcoming third season of Westworld with a faux commercial hinting that the line separating humans and androids becomes blurrier when the sci-fi series returns.

Whereas all of the action from Seasons 1 and 2 occurred under the umbrella of the Delos corporation’s theme park, the latest trailer introduces viewers to a new company called Incite, a venture that appears as though it is run by androids.

“The world is complex, complicated, messy. But life doesn’t have to be. The future is powered by you, and we know you,” an Incite member says in voiceover; at the ad’s conclusion, it is revealed that the co-founder is an android.

Keeping with the alternate reality game promotion of the first two seasons, HBO also launched a new website, InciteInc.com, to entertain viewers ahead of Season 3’s 2020 premiere. HBO previously released a more convention look at the upcoming season during Comic-Con in July.

The third season of Westworld, dubbed “The New World,” features returning cast members Evan Rachel Wood, Thandie Newton, Tessa Thompson and Jeffrey Wright alongside new additions like Aaron Paul, Lena Waithe, Kid Cudi and Marshawn Lynch.