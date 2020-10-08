Watch ‘West Wing’ Cast Reunite, Recreate ‘Hartsfield’s Landing’ in Upcoming Special

The cast of The West Wing reunites in the upcoming special to benefit When We All Vote, airing October 15th on HBO Max.

The special will feature a theatrical recreation of the Season Three episode, “Hartsfield’s Landing,” with original cast members Martin Sheen, Rob Lowe, Allison Janney, Bradley Whitford, Dulé Hill, Janel Moloney and Richard Schiff all reprising their roles. Sterling K. Brown will also join the cast for the event, tapped to play Leo McGarry — Chief of Staff to Sheen’s President Josiah Bartlett — as the role’s originator, John Spencer, died in 2005.

The new trailer for A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote opens with behind-the-scenes footage of the cast greeting each other in Covid-safe ways, with face shields and elbow bumps. It goes on to tease a handful of clips from the performance, including footage of Bartlett and Toby (Richard Schiff) in the middle of their chess match, and Josh (Whitford) fretting over a hyper-local vote count and the status of his pizza order.

Along with the performance, the West Wing special will feature act breaks with guest appearances from Michelle Obama, Bill Clinton, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Elisabeth Moss and Samuel L. Jackson. The special was organized by West Wing creator Aaron Sorkin and executive producer/director Thomas Schlamme.