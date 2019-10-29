Werner Herzog’s Villain Narrates the New Trailer For ‘The Mandalorian’

Disney+ has shared a second trailer for The Mandalorian, the streaming service’s debut Star Wars show, and the new footage amps up the action. The clip features a voiceover from filmmaker Werner Herzog, who is one of the series’ stars, and showcases the Star Wars universe post-revolution.

Pedro Pascal plays the titular character, a bounty hunter navigating the dangerous career path five years after the events of Return of the Jedi (and before the events of The Force Awakens). Herzog’s villain character, who is yet unnamed, intones, “Is the world more peaceful since the revolution? It is a shame you people suffered, but bounty hunting is a complicated profession. They said you were the best in the parsec. Would you agree?” He adds, “Mandalorian, look outside, they’re waiting for you.” “Yeah,” the Mandalorian replies. “Good.” There are also new aliens, new robots and a lot of action.

Herzog recently told The Hollywood Reporter that he was asked to do the role and accepted based on the scripts. “I have never seen a Star Wars film, but it doesn’t matter,” the director said. “Whenever I accept an acting role, first and foremost I have to see the screenplay and [decide]: Does it make sense for me to play the role? So I have rejected many, many things that came at me. Hundreds of roles. The quality of the screenplay is the only criteria. And would I be the right choice? Can I do it? When it’s like in Jack Reacher — the badass, bad guy — yes, I can do it.”

The Mandalorian, created by Jon Favreau, stars Herzog, Pascal, Gina Carano, Nick Nolte, Taika Waititi, Giancarlo Esposito and Carl Weathers. The first episode of The Mandalorian will premiere on Disney+ on November 12th, with a new episode arriving each week after that. Disney+ also launches November 12th in the U.S. at $6.99 per month or $69.99 annually.