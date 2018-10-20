See ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic, the Lonely Island Sing ‘Fat’ in ‘Carpool Karaoke’ Clip

“Weird Al” Yankovic performed his hit “Fat” with the Lonely Island on the most recent episode of Apple’s Carpool Karaoke: The Series.

The master satirist is joined by Andy Samberg, Jorma Taccone and Akiva Shaffer in singing the 1988 Michael Jackson parody, one of a handful of tracks Yankovic and the Lonely Island crooned during their voyage. While Samberg serves as the driver for the episode, that didn’t stop him from joining Yankovic and his Lonely Island band members in dramatically singing “Fat” to one another.

“Sitting next to you while you did ‘Fat,’ I definitely got little kid chills,” Samberg told Yankovic of their song moment.

During the episode, Yankovic also sang his “Amish Paradise” with the Lonely Island, who contributed their owns “Dick in a Box” and “I’m on a Boat” to the sing-along.

New episodes of the Apple TV exclusive Carpool Karaoke: The Series are released every Friday on the service. Kendall Jenner, Hailey Baldwin, Tyra Banks, Jason Sudeikis, Miss Piggy, Quincy Jones, Rashida Jones, Matthew McConaughey and Snoop Dogg will appear on the new season, which premiered October 12th with Jamie Foxx and his daughter Corinne Foxx.