Watch Weezer Cover ‘The Simpsons’ Theme Song Ahead of Upcoming Cameo

Weezer bust out all the hair metal heroics for their cover of The Simpsons theme song, which arrives ahead of the band’s cameo on the show this Sunday, May 10th.

A new minute-long clip finds Weezer animated in that classic Simpsons style, ripping through Danny Elfman’s famous theme song with plenty of over-the-top guitar licks peppered throughout to accentuate the original melody.

In the new episode of The Simpsons, Weezer will play a cover band called Sailor’s Delight, which serves as the house act on a romantic cruise Homer and Marge are taking. Sailor’s Delight will “perform” a handful of tracks from Weezer’s 2019 self-titled record (also known as The Black Album) and their 2017 effort Pacific Daydream, while the episode will also boast the premiere of the band’s new song, “Blue Dream,” from their upcoming LP, Van Weezer.

“Blue Dream” and Weezer’s Simpsons cameo arrive on the heels of the band’s new song, “Hero,” which was released May 6th with a video paying tribute to essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. The track marked the second offering from Van Weezer, following “The End of the Game,” which was released last year. Van Weezer was supposed to arrive this month, but its release date has since been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.