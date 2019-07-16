Neil Patrick Harris, Selena Gomez, Joe Jonas to Appear in WE Day Special

The youth advocacy group WE has released the new star-studded trailer for their fifth-annual WE Day Special, to air August 9th at 8:00 p.m. EST on ABC.

The special will be hosted by Neil Patrick Harris and feature appearances by Selena Gomez, Joe Jonas, Mahershala Ali, Chance the Rapper, Natalie Portman, Hailee Steinfeld, Bill Nye and more.

“I am so inspired by the people who are celebrated in this year’s show for making an impact in their communities and beyond. As a Dad of two young children, I want my kids to grow up in a kinder, more compassionate world, and people like them are making that possible,” said Neil Patrick Harris in a statement. “The WE organization empowers each of us to make a positive difference—teaching us compassion, inclusion, and to be proud of what makes us each unique. I’m proud to have played a small part in that movement.”

WE Schools provides educational resources and action campaign ideas to schools across the nation, bringing awareness to issues of hunger, poverty and access to education. Portions of this year’s WE Day special were filmed at WE Day California in Inglewood this past April.